For Pete's Sake
Tyreek Hill ties NFL record and six other stats Chiefs fans may have missed on Sunday
The Chiefs put the bow on a 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday with Patrick Mahomes’ 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.
That touchdown by Hill tied an NFL record. That is one of seven statistic fans may have missed from Sunday’s game.
1. Tyreek’s TDs
Hill has seven touchdown receptions this season and 39 in his career. Of those, 23 have been of 40 or more yards. That tied Hill for the most in NFL history, as CBS Sports noted:
2. Mahomes at the half
In the first half, Mahomes threw three touchdown passes without an interception. Since 2018, he’s all alone among NFL quarterbacks in dominating the first 30 minutes of a game.
Here is what NFL Research shared:
3. Mahomes on a roll
Mahomes finished with five touchdown passes, giving him 21 on the season with just one interception.
ESPN shared this statistic about Mahomes, who set an NFL record through eight games and a Chiefs single-game mark:
4. Kelce keeps on rolling
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined Rob Gronkowski (7,179) and Antonio Gates (7,005) as the only tight ends in NFL history to reach 7,000 passing yards in the first eight seasons of a career.
Here is what the Chiefs tweeted about Kelce, who now has 7,075 career receiving yards:
5. Tying Curly
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is now tied for the fifth most coaching victories in NFL history. He tied the man for whom the Green Bay Packers named their stadium. Here is the list of total coaching victories (regular season and playoffs), via the Chiefs:
1. 347 Don Shula
2. 324 George Halas
3. 306 Bill Belichick
4. 270 Tom Landry
5. 229 Andy Reid and Curly Lambeau
6. Pinned deep?
In 37.5% of the Chiefs games this season, they have had a touchdown drive of 90 yards or longer, as the team noted.
There was a six-play, 95-yard drive against the Chargers on Sept. 20 that culminated with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Hill.
In the season opener against the Texans, the Chiefs put together a 16-play, 91-yard drive that ended with Sammy Watkins catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes.
7. In his sights
Mahomes didn’t set a record with another game of 300-plus passing yards, but he is nearing one. Mahomes tied retiree Andrew Luck for the fourth most in a player’s first four seasons.
With eight games left this season, Mahomes could catch No. 1. Here are the most games with 300 or more passing yards in a player’s first four seasons (via the Chiefs):
1. 26 Kurt Warner 1998-2001
2. 22 Dan Marino 1983-86
3t. 21 Patrick Mahomes 2017-20
Andrew Luck 2012-15
