Next Gen Stats shares unlikelihood of TD by Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman in visualization
That’s what speed do.
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman opened the scoring Sunday in KC’s 35-9 win over the Jets with a 30-yard pass reception.
Hardman took a pop pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Thanks to a couple of nice blocks and Hardman’s speed, he eluded the Jets and scored the touchdown.
The NFL’s Next Gen Stats determined that Hardman’s chance of reaching the end zone on the play was just 20.5%.
Here is the touchdown play:
When sharing that information on Twitter, the NFL paired it with a visualization of Hardman’s touchdown:
