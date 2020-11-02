Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Next Gen Stats shares unlikelihood of TD by Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman in visualization

That’s what speed do.

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman opened the scoring Sunday in KC’s 35-9 win over the Jets with a 30-yard pass reception.

Hardman took a pop pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Thanks to a couple of nice blocks and Hardman’s speed, he eluded the Jets and scored the touchdown.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats determined that Hardman’s chance of reaching the end zone on the play was just 20.5%.

Here is the touchdown play:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When sharing that information on Twitter, the NFL paired it with a visualization of Hardman’s touchdown:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service