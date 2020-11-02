Next Gen Stats shares unlikelihood of TD by Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman in visualization

That’s what speed do.

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman opened the scoring Sunday in KC’s 35-9 win over the Jets with a 30-yard pass reception.

Hardman took a pop pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Thanks to a couple of nice blocks and Hardman’s speed, he eluded the Jets and scored the touchdown.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats determined that Hardman’s chance of reaching the end zone on the play was just 20.5%.

Here is the touchdown play:

A little trick and a treat for the Chiefs as Mecole Hardman scores from 30 yards out



(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/EhWgjdvQFO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

When sharing that information on Twitter, the NFL paired it with a visualization of Hardman’s touchdown:

Mecole Hardman had a 20.5% chance of scoring a TD and a 94.3% chance of gaining a first down when he caught the pop pass on this jet sweep, according to our Expected YAC model.



This was the Chiefs 3rd TD on a pop pass this season (Rest of NFL: 4).#NYJvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/W3pMwfAz4x — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2020

