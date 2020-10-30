Chiefs player’s Super Bowl LIV ring has doubled in price in online auction

Chiefs fans can’t be blamed for not recognizing the name Mike Weber.

In January, the Chiefs signed Weber to the practice squad when Ryan Hunter was promoted to the 53-man roster. Weber, who rushed for 2,676 yards in four seasons with Ohio State (2015-18), was placed on waivers on May 4.

Weber spent little time in Kansas City, but he tweeted this after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV:

Super bowl champ ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — Mike Weber (@mikeweberjr) February 3, 2020

Despite his short stay with the Chiefs, Weber received a Super Bowl championship ring from the team in September. Now, Weber may have set a record for the shortest time to sell a Super Bowl ring, because it is being sold at Goldin Auctions.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is part of the description:

The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs started out the season with a disappointing 1-3 record at home, but their 4-0 start on the road was enough to keep them atop the AFC West and their 7-1 second-half record made them 12-4 overall which was good enough for the AFC West title and No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Led by 2018 MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs would dispatch the Houston Texans 51-31 in the Divisional Round, despite falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter, then defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game and then capped off their title run by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 – scoring 21 4th quarter points to erase a 20-10 deficit. This was Kansas City’s second Super Bowl title and first in 50 years since winning Super Bowl IV. To celebrate, the Chiefs franchise went all-out for their championship rings and presented here is one of those player rings.

The opening price for the keepsake was $35,000, but it’s now up to $70,000. The bidding closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, so there’s still time to let loved ones know that this is what you want for Christmas.

Here is a closer look at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER