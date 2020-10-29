Kansas City Star Logo
‘I am embarrassed.’ White Sox fans rip team for bringing back Tony La Russa as manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, left, stands with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt before the start of Game 3 in a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. Herzog, Shildt and Tony La Russa are the only three Cardinals manager to win National League Manager of the Year honors. (AP Photo/Jeff Robrson)
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, left, stands with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt before the start of Game 3 in a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. Herzog, Shildt and Tony La Russa are the only three Cardinals manager to win National League Manager of the Year honors. (AP Photo/Jeff Robrson) Jeff Roberson AP

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, disc jockey Lin Brehmer shared the news on WXRT (93.3 FM) in Chicago that the White Sox had hired Tony La Russa as manager.

La Russa replaces Rick Renteria, who was fired despite guiding the White Sox to a 35-25 record and a playoff berth.

“And White Sox fans across Chicago,” Brehmer wryly noted, “don’t seem so happy about that.”

That’s putting it mildly.

When the White Sox tweeted the news that La Russa, the 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager with 2,728 career victories, would be returning to Chicago, the reaction was visceral.

La Russa, who managed the White Sox from 1979-86 before later taking the helm of the A’s and Cardinals, apparently isn’t a favorite son on the South Side.

Here is a very, very small sample of what White Sox fans were saying:

