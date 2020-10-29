Chargers’ Joey Bosa paying forward lessons learned from former Chiefs star Tamba Hali

One day, Tamba Hali’s name will be added to the Chiefs Ring of Honor.

Hali, a linebacker who retired following the 2017 season, has the second-most sacks in Chiefs history (89.5) and is the franchise leader in quarterback hits (159).

While Hali hasn’t played in the NFL in nearly three years, his impact is still being felt. Let’s rewind to Hali’s second-to-last game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs thumped the Chargers 30-13 on Dec. 16, 2017, and Hali didn’t register any statistics.

But after the game, Hali took time to teach some pass-rushing tips to the Chargers’ Joey Bosa, who was near the end of his second season in the NFL:

Bosa, who has been to a pair of Pro Bowls and has 44.5 sacks in 57 career games, paid it forward this past Sunday.

Following the Chargers’ 39-29 win over the Jaguars, Bosa took time to teach Jacksonville rookie linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson:

The Checkdown made the connection between the Hali-Bosa and Bosa-Chaisson postgame moments:

Three years after Tamba Hali taught him postgame pass rushing lessons, Joey Bosa paid it forward by giving K’Lavon Chaisson some tips of his own @jbbigbear @S4CKGURU @Chargers @TambaHali91 pic.twitter.com/ipMYFmtNuP — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 26, 2020

