Rays manager explains decision to pull pitcher amid backlash from former MLB players

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

It’s difficult to get baseball fans to agree on much these days, but Rays manager Kevin Cash unified them Tuesday during Game 6 of the World Series.

Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell allowed a one-out hit to the Dodgers’ No. 9 hitter, Austin Barnes, in the sixth inning with the Rays holding a one-run lead. Snell had nine strikeouts and thrown just 73 pitches. But Cash removed Snell in favor of Nick Anderson, who gave up a single and a double, threw a wild pitch and got an out that allowed a run to score.

The Dodgers scored twice, took the lead and eventually won 3-1, claiming the World Series crown. Here is the headline on the front of the Tampa Bay Times’ e-edition sports section:

“Cashed Out” isn’t all the subtle, right?

Cash was roundly criticized on social media (more on that later), and was asked about the move after the game.

“Well, yeah, I regret the decision because it didn’t work out,” Cash said, per ESPN. “But you know, I feel like the thought process was right. ... If we had to do it over again, I would have the utmost confidence in Nick Anderson to get through that inning.”

Cash said he didn’t want Dodgers batters facing Snell a third time.

“The only motive was that the lineup the Dodgers feature is as potent as any team in the league,” Cash said, per MLB.com. “I felt Blake had done his job and then some. Mookie (Betts) coming around the third time through, I value that. I totally respect and understand the questions that come with (the decision). Blake gave us every opportunity to win. He was outstanding. These are not easy decisions. ... I felt it was best after the guy got on base — Barnes hit the single — I didn’t want Mookie or (Corey) Seager seeing Blake a third time through.

“As much as people think that sometimes, there’s no set plan. This organization’s tremendous about giving the staff the trust to make in-game decisions to give us the best chance to win. I respect what unfolded today was pretty tough.”

You know what else was tough? The reaction from current and former Major League Baseball players to Cash’s decision to yank Snell.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard wondered:

So who gets to pull the manager? #worldseries — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 28, 2020

Ex-Braves star Chipper Jones wrote this:

Dude has a 9k-2 hit shutout, with 75 pitches??? And u yank him?? Fire me......I’m riding my horse! Now 2-1 Dodgers..... — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 28, 2020

Baseball writer Patrick Reusse talked to former Twins pitcher Jack Morris, who had some thoughts on the matter:

Jack Morris, on phone just now, on 29th anniversary of his Game 7:

“Blake Snell was throwing better tonight than anyone I’ve ever seen in the World Series. These analytics guys we have now think numbers are more important than having an ace at his best on the hill.” ... — Reusse (@Patrick_Reusse) October 28, 2020

Former Royals third baseman Mark Teahen weighed in:

I don’t like it. Let Snell roll. — Mark Teahen (@MarkTeahen) October 28, 2020

Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson shared this meme:

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas questioned the Rays’ thought-process:

Another Analytical Meltdown!! Total Disaster for Tampa. Blake Snell was your only chance of winning a tight game tonight. 73 pitches are you kidding me! — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) October 28, 2020

Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Affeldt tweeted:

So what analytic guy gets fired for suggesting they pull Snell who was doing just fine, because the computer said so. the hitters tell you if the starter is done #analyticsarestupid — Jeremy Affeldt (@JeremyAffeldt) October 28, 2020

Former Marlins/Tigers pitcher Dontrelle Willis shared this meme:

Ex-Padres infielder Cody Decker, who was in spring training with the Royals one season, wrote this:

Wow!!!!!!! Pulling Snell?!?!?! I’m blown away. — Cody Decker (@Decker6) October 28, 2020

Former Brewers pitcher Don August tweeted:

A lot of people I talk to are telling me they don’t like the style of baseball with the analytics. They say the game isn’t playing in the moment. Taking Snell out is a perfect example. The fun of the game is being taken away. A battle of the calculators. — Don August (@DonAugust38) October 28, 2020