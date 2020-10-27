Joe’s Kansas City sent a big barbecue gift package to an NFL Network host

The holidays are right around the corner, so here’s a reminder it’s better to give than to receive.

The exception that proves the rule may be barbecue.

If you’ve going to watch, say, a Chiefs game, Kansas City barbecue is a good choice for a gameday meal. It’s even better if it comes unexpectedly, as “Good Morning Football” co-host Kay Adams learned.

Adams, whose show is on the NFL Network, seemed quite happy to receive burnt ends, brisket, pulled chicken, sauce and onion rings for a Z-man sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City. She tweeted a photo of the goodies that came her way:

HOLY Z-MAN!!!!!



thank you @joeskc for sending so many good gameday eats from the Midwest! ️ #KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/onm9ohpkL7 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 25, 2020

It’s possible Adams ordered that spread from Joe’s. Even if that’s the case, it’s a smart gift to give yourself.