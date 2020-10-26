Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

College team loses chance at victory after a ‘quadruple doink’ missed field goal

. Screengrab of YouTube video

The “double doink” is so 2019.

The Rice football team lined up for a game-winning field goal against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday in overtime, but kicker Collin Riccitelli missed on a “quadruple doink.”

The ball hit the right upright, the crossbar, the left upright and the crossbar again. The ball then bounced forward and missed. That sent the game to double overtime and Middle Tennessee State won 40-34.

Does this seem real?

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“You can never give up hope,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill told the Daily News Journal. “I didn’t tell anyone after the game but after it hit the right upright and then the left upright and then laid on the crossbar for a second before it fell forward, I said that we were destined to win this game.”

On Jan. 6, 2019, the Chicago Bears had a chance to beat the Eagles in a playoff game, but lost on a “double doink” field-goal attempt at Soldier Field when the ball hit an upright and the crossbar.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service