Coach Andy Reid ditches face shield in favor of a Chiefs mask for Denver game

On a snowy and cold day in Denver, there might have been concern about a face shield fogging up on Sunday.

But that wasn’t a problem for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who dealt with that issue in the season opener against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid went with a mask for Sunday’s game against the Broncos:

It's just amazing from every angle pic.twitter.com/vEslM9AVy7 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 25, 2020

The Chiefs are 1-0 this season with a plus-27 scoring differential this season when Reid wears the mask.

Still ... some fans weren’t sure what to make to make of Reid’s mask, which generated at lot of chatter on Twitter. Here is a small sample:

Really confused by Reid’s mask... — S A S H A • N I C O L E E (@SashaNicolee25) October 25, 2020

I don’t understand Andy Reid’s face mask. — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) October 25, 2020

I am MYSTIFIED by Andy Reid’s mask. MYSTIFIED. — Jeff Herr (@TheJeffReport) October 25, 2020

What a hilarious mask on Andy Reid — Dylan (@dylansheridan1) October 25, 2020