Coach Andy Reid ditches face shield in favor of a Chiefs mask for Denver game
On a snowy and cold day in Denver, there might have been concern about a face shield fogging up on Sunday.
But that wasn’t a problem for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who dealt with that issue in the season opener against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
Reid went with a mask for Sunday’s game against the Broncos:
The Chiefs are 1-0 this season with a plus-27 scoring differential this season when Reid wears the mask.
Still ... some fans weren’t sure what to make to make of Reid’s mask, which generated at lot of chatter on Twitter. Here is a small sample:
