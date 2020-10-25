For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks five tackles on touchdown run against Broncos
Some Chiefs fans have expressed concern about rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s production in the red zone this season.
On the Chiefs’ first drive of Sunday’s game in Denver, Edwards-Helaire put those worries to rest with an 11-yard touchdown run.
On his way to the end zone, five Broncos defensive players had a good shot at tackling Edwards-Helaire. None got the job done.
Safety Kareem Jackson was the first to meet Edwards-Helaire, but he slipped free. A trio of Broncos got to Edwards-Helaire at the 5-yard line, but he was barely stopped.
Justin Simmons made a last-ditch attempt to stop Edwards-Helaire. It didn’t happen.
This was a nice run by Edwards-Helaire:
Comments