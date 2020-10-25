Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks five tackles on touchdown run against Broncos

Some Chiefs fans have expressed concern about rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s production in the red zone this season.

On the Chiefs’ first drive of Sunday’s game in Denver, Edwards-Helaire put those worries to rest with an 11-yard touchdown run.

On his way to the end zone, five Broncos defensive players had a good shot at tackling Edwards-Helaire. None got the job done.

Safety Kareem Jackson was the first to meet Edwards-Helaire, but he slipped free. A trio of Broncos got to Edwards-Helaire at the 5-yard line, but he was barely stopped.

Justin Simmons made a last-ditch attempt to stop Edwards-Helaire. It didn’t happen.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This was a nice run by Edwards-Helaire:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

For Pete's Sake

Four bumbling plays from Eagles-Giants game sum up NFC East woes this season

October 23, 2020 10:11 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service