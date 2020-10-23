Four bumbling plays from Eagles-Giants game sum up NFC East woes this season

Here’s the sad truth about the NFC East this season: Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s decision to punt with 19 seconds in overtime earlier this year rather than try a long field goal may result in a division crown.

Philadelphia tied Cincinnati 23-23 in September, and that non-loss has the Eagles atop the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record. Dallas is second (2-4), followed by Washington (1-5) and the Giants (1-5).

All four teams still have a great shot of winning the division and one of them will be in the playoffs. Each team has a net scoring differential this season and the division’s total is negative-184. Woof.

So, yeah, it’s been a tough season for the East, and that was on display in Thursday night’s Eagles-Giants game, which Philadelphia won 22-21.

There were some head-shaking plays. Here are four of them, starting with New York quarterback Daniel Jones tripping when he was about to score on an amazing rush:

At the end of the first half, the Eagles’ Jake Elliott missed a 29-yard field goal:

In the first half, the Giants lined up for a punt and no one was covering a New York gunner, which would have led to an easy first down. Instead, the Giants simply punted (this was a bad look for both teams):

And finally, the Giants likely would have sewn up the win, but Evan Engram dropped this pass:

