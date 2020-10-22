Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Le’Veon Bell asked for the top barbecue spot in KC. Chiefs fans had lots of options

The best thing I’ve ever seen written about Kansas City barbecue came from Steve Chamraz, an investigative reporter for WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

There is no shortage of amazing barbecue spots in Kansas City, and new Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell wasted little time in sampling the fare.

“Actually, the first day I got here, I actually did have BBQ,” Bell told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “I had some wings, and they were unbelievable.”

On Thursday, Bell asked fans for their favorite restaurant:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the first hour alone, there were 1,349 responses, including this one from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai:

Here is but a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying and Bell’s Twitter mentions are going crazy:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service