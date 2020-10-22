Bob Kendrick narrates World Series opening segment, highlights Negro Leagues’ impact

When he looks at this year’s World Series matchup featuring the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers, Bob Kendrick sees reminders of legendary Negro Leagues players.

Satchel Paige. Cool Papa Bell. Martín Dihigo. Smokey Joe Williams. Oscar Charleston. Josh Gibson.

Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, named them all during a cool introduction to Game 2 of the World Series. The clip aired on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

The opening from Kendrick coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

“One hundred years ago, a group of elite athletes banded together to change the game of baseball forever,” Kendrick says in the introduction. “When there was no opportunity afforded them, they created their own. Where there were rules about how the game was supposed to be played, they created there own. And when the world was told there were no legends larger than Babe Ruth, they created their own. Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell, and the legions of Negro Leagues icons whose impact on the sport of baseball echoes into the next century.”

There’s more and you can listen to it here: