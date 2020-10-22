Baseball fans were sort of freaked out by Fox’s video of Dodgers’ ‘part man, part cat’

“What did I just watch” is a widely shared message on social media, and some baseball fans watching the World Series on Wednesday were asking that question when Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin started Game 2.

A Fox Sports video to introduce Gonsolin to the country was, well, ah, hmmmm. I’m not sure how to describe it, so just take a look at the video and decide for yourself:

Introducing Tony Gonsolin (@goooose15): Part Man, Part Cat pic.twitter.com/utHZvIknYc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

That is one strange cat video.

Here is what the narrator said: “Felis catus, better known as the domestic cat, but the family felidae has another member. Feline blood flows through his veins, always ready to pounce. Part man, part cat, Tony Gonsolin.”

MLB’s Cut 4 noted that Gonsolin has dubbed each Saturday as Caturday and he has at least 20 cat-themed T-shirts. So, yeah, he loves cats.

Nevertheless, baseball fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the video:

Did I slip into a fever dream for that Gonsolin Cat segment? — Greg Driscoll (@Fluttertwi76) October 22, 2020

I had to come find this to confirm I didn’t hallucinate it — Yikes TBH (@yikes_tbh) October 22, 2020

I don’t tweet often but when I do it’s about baseball. Yo that Tony Gonsolin cat commercial was the spookiest thing I’ve seen in 2020 — Tara Lanigan (@tlani7) October 22, 2020

Still thinking about Tony Gonsolin making cat sounds — Jonathan Duren - Stay safe y'all (@JDuren9) October 22, 2020

This makes me uncomfortable — Anthony Studnicka (@anthony_stud) October 22, 2020

WHAT DID I JUST WATCH ON FOX





PART MAN PART CAT TONY GONSOLIN — Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) October 22, 2020

Is it just me or is it weird that they just had a segment about Gonsolin liking cats? Wtf man. — Chris (@RaiderKoo) October 22, 2020

...why are they talking ab gonsolin liking cats — thiccolas cage (@young_beezer) October 22, 2020

i personally blame that weird cat video fox did of gonsolin. very weird and cursed — krizelle, will smith truther (@ellezirkpdx) October 22, 2020