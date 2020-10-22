Kansas City Star Logo
Baseball fans were sort of freaked out by Fox’s video of Dodgers’ ‘part man, part cat’

“What did I just watch” is a widely shared message on social media, and some baseball fans watching the World Series on Wednesday were asking that question when Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin started Game 2.

A Fox Sports video to introduce Gonsolin to the country was, well, ah, hmmmm. I’m not sure how to describe it, so just take a look at the video and decide for yourself:

That is one strange cat video.

Here is what the narrator said: “Felis catus, better known as the domestic cat, but the family felidae has another member. Feline blood flows through his veins, always ready to pounce. Part man, part cat, Tony Gonsolin.”

MLB’s Cut 4 noted that Gonsolin has dubbed each Saturday as Caturday and he has at least 20 cat-themed T-shirts. So, yeah, he loves cats.

Nevertheless, baseball fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the video:

