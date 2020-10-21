Brett Favre wonders if Chiefs did the right thing by signing Le’Veon Bell

The Chiefs gave the NFL a jolt a week ago when they signed former Jets and Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell, 28, was a two-time All-Pro with the Steelers and has rushed for 6,199 yards in his career. In 17 games since the start of the 2019 season, Bell had 863 yards rushing with the Jets.

Many people think Bell will make the Chiefs’ offense even better, including former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (Ochocinco):

If Le’veon Bell goes to the Chiefs we might as well send them the Lombardi trophy, as a viable threat from the backfield & slot as a receiver this signing is similar to Thanos getting the last Infinity Stone. (speaking from an offensive perspective w/ a creative coordinator) — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 15, 2020

Former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” was thrilled with the Chiefs’ 245 rushing yards in Monday’s 27-16 win at Buffalo and said the “scariest part” was Bell joining KC:

Jeff Saturday: “That Chiefs game was a thing of beauty, it brought tears to my eyes...and here comes Le’Veon Bell!” pic.twitter.com/e6vVDbSBvS — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) October 20, 2020

A dissenting view came from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who thinks the Bell signing was unnecessary because of how well rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has played.

Speaking Tuesday on “The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” Favre wondered if the potential upside was worth a potential downside.

“Well, they don’t need him. I don’t know Le’Veon personally. I don’t know what kind of guy he is. I do know what kind of player he has been, an incredible player. But they don’t need him,” Favre said. “And I love Andy Reid. I think the world of Patrick Mahomes. I think their football team is not, I mean, they are beatable obviously, but they’re pretty doggone good right now. And they’ve got a good thing going. And sometimes adding a player of Le’Veon’s caliber can do more harm than good. I’m not saying it will. But, you know, think about it this way: What can they do with Le’Veon that they’re not doing already? Other than feeling the need to give him the ball to please him, which is really all that you’re putting him in for.

“Helaire, I really like. I liked him in college. I thought, as a dual threat, he’s as good as any out there, and he’s proven me right. Now maybe you need to give him a break occasionally with sort of the same caliber of player, just a little more experienced, but you definitely don’t want to force feed just to please someone. And that would be my fear with bringing him in.”

