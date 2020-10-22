Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson on why KC was always favorite NFL city to visit

LaDainian Tomlinson’s résumé is certainly befitting a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Over 11 seasons, Tomlinson ran for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns, and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He led the league in rushing twice and had the most rushing touchdowns in three seasons.

Tomlinson was with the Chargers for nine seasons and ran for 1,502 yards and 13 touchdowns in 18 career games against the Chiefs. After joining the Jets for two seasons, Tomlinson ended up facing all 32 NFL teams in his career.

His favorite place to visit? Kansas City.

Tomlinson made that admission last week during an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit, but the reason why he loved playing at Arrowhead Stadium may be surprising.

“I just loved the hospitality the Chief fans gave us even being the opposing team,” he wrote. “Even the Chiefs themselves. I remember the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas’ mother would always cook us BBQ, she’d make us all entire plates of food after the game to take with us on the bus, it was just awesome man. Never saw anything like that in the NFL before.”

Thomas died in 2000, and Tomlinson joined the NFL the following year, so Thomas’ mother, Edith Morgan was preparing that barbecue well after her son played for the Chiefs.

