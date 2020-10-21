What to know about getting a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series stolen base

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did something that appealed to baseball newbies and the hardcore fans on Tuesday night.

During Game 1 of the World Series against the Rays, Betts drew a walk and stole two bases. The last time a player had done that in the Fall Classic? Babe Ruth in 1921. What baseball history buff didn’t love that fact?

Betts also won everyone in the United States, whether or not they’re a baseball fan, a free taco from Taco Bell.

Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 21, 2020

As noted, fans will have to wait until next Wednesday (Oct. 28) to get that taco, but here’s what you need to know about getting that freebie via the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion.

This is the legalese, via Taco Bell’s website: “(C)onsumers must visit any participating Taco Bell restaurant in one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. (local time) on the Redemption Date only and request a free Doritos Locos Taco. Free Taco can also be redeemed all day, 12:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. (local time) by users with a registered tacobell.com account when ordered through the Taco Bell mobile app. ...

“Sponsor reserves the right to change the Redemption Date at its sole discretion for some or all participating Taco Bell restaurants. Limit one (1) Free Doritos Locos Taco per person or account. Participating Taco Bell restaurant manager reserves the right to deny Free Doritos Locos Taco to any person he/she reasonably believes has already received a Free Doritos Locos Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity.”

The website also notes the offer is subject to availability.

Lorenzo Cain previously won America a free taco, while this is the second time Betts has triggered the giveaway. Here are the other players who have stolen the golden base (via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

-Trea Turner

-Mookie Betts x 2

-Cam Maybin

-Francisco Lindor

-Lorenzo Cain

-Angel Pagan

-Jason Bartlett

-Jacoby Ellsbury



These are all Our Taco Heroes. Thank them accordingly. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 21, 2020

