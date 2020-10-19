NBC’s ‘Doc’ Emrick announces retirement, shares love of hockey in touching video

Years ago, I was watching a hockey game with a friend who wasn’t into the sport. But about halfway through the contest, my buddy turned to me and said: “This announcer is really good.”

It was Mike Emrick, who is better known as “Doc.”

The NHL may not generate TV ratings on par with the NFL, NBA or MLB, but in my opinion there is not a better announcer than Emrick.

On Monday, Emrick announced his retirement. He narrated a video essay he wrote, talking about the changes to the NHL in the five decades since he first covered a game.

Emrick also spoke about the things that haven’t changed. He talked of his reverence for the Stanley Cup, how men turn into boys after winning and the handshake line following playoff series.

This video is well done:

After 3,750+ Professional and Olympic hockey games, 100 different verbs used to describe a pass or shot, and 22 Stanley Cup Finals, the legendary Mike "Doc" Emrick has announced his retirement from broadcasting.



From hockey fans around the world, we say #ThankYouDoc! pic.twitter.com/Pt27Dp63TW — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 19, 2020