Former NFL scout explains how Chiefs offense can find its groove again against Bills

In the second half of their 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 11, the Chiefs had the ball five times and had three punts, an interception and a touchdown.

It was an uncharacteristic display for the Chiefs, whose first four drives of the second half resulted in 40 total yards.

But Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network expects the Chiefs to get back to being themselves against the Buffalo Bills. Brooks, who played nine games with the Chiefs in 1997-98 before working as a scout for the Panthers and Seahawks, outlined what Kansas City can do in Monday’s game.

“I think they get back on track by getting back to being on attack mode, meaning, Patrick Mahomes against the Raiders, the Raiders were playing soft, he was trying to wait for the big play instead of just hitting the open man,” Brooks said. “I think after you lose a game like that, I think the coaches have the players ear, so I think Andy Reid is going to encourage Pat Mahomes to take what the defense gives you, get it to the playmakers, let the playmakers do all the work, and that is how the offense gets back on schedule.

“The other thing: Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate weapon. He can erase any tactic that a defense does, whether they sit back in soft zone, and he scrambles on his own. If they pressure him, he’s one of the best when it comes to dealing with the blitz. He just needs to stay within himself, take what they give him and attack.”

Here’s Brooks on the Chiefs and he talked about the Bills:

