Tyreek Hill shares video from stands of amazing Chiefs TD pass nullified by penalty

Perhaps this was an omen, and we just didn’t realize it at the time.

In the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, a holding penalty negated the play, so it didn’t count.

In the end, a lot of things didn’t go the Chiefs’ way in the loss to the AFC West rival.

But it was still an inch-perfect pass and a remarkable catch:

On Wednesday, Hill shared a video from receiver Gehrig Dieter, who is on the Chiefs practice squad. Dieter was watching from the stands (or perhaps this was a suite) with quarterback Matt Moore, who also is on the practice squad.

This shows just how incredible the completion was, and it’s worth replaying the video:

amazing angle shot by @gehrigdieter , one of my favorite tosses from 15 .... P.S Matt Moore face is everyone weekend face

That reaction from Dieter and Moore is great.

