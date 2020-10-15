Tyreek Hill shares video from stands of amazing Chiefs TD pass nullified by penalty

Perhaps this was an omen, and we just didn’t realize it at the time.

In the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, a holding penalty negated the play, so it didn’t count.

In the end, a lot of things didn’t go the Chiefs’ way in the loss to the AFC West rival.

But it was still an inch-perfect pass and a remarkable catch:

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes threw a 65-yard pinpoint pass to Tyreek Hill.



Unfortunately, this TD was wiped off the board due to a KC penalty. pic.twitter.com/Gor6lSd67M — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) October 11, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Wednesday, Hill shared a video from receiver Gehrig Dieter, who is on the Chiefs practice squad. Dieter was watching from the stands (or perhaps this was a suite) with quarterback Matt Moore, who also is on the practice squad.

This shows just how incredible the completion was, and it’s worth replaying the video:

That reaction from Dieter and Moore is great.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER