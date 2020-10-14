Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes offered a great insight on Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

This will long be a great debate among sports fans: LeBron or MJ?

LeBron James helped the Lakers win the NBA Finals on Sunday. It was the fourth time James has won an NBA championship and he’s done it with three teams: Heat, Cavaliers and Lakers. James has played in 10 NBA Finals.

Jordan won six NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and never went to a game seven in any of the six championship series.

So fans of both players will discuss the merits of the NBA legends, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is content to simply admire the greatness of both players.

During an interview with KSCP (610 AM) on Monday, Mahomes was asked which player he’d take in the debate.

“I never tried to compare that type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “I mean, I think you just appreciate the greatness that you’re seeing. And I know whenever I’m older, and I get to talk to my kids and my grandkids, I will talk about these moments of greatness that I got to see from LeBron throughout his entire career of me growing up. I mean, he has been a great player and especially to see that as whatever it is, year 17 (in the NBA), that he’s still out there being the best player in the world.”

In other words, just enjoy seeing a great player without feeling the need to make a comparison.

This summer, Mahomes joined James’ effort to fight voter suppression, so the two know each other.

Mahomes also was asked if he was a fan of late Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

“Yeah, how can you not be?” Mahomes asked. “I mean the way he was able to go out there and dominate every single night with that killer’s mentality, and then when he got done with his career, the way he was his family. And on the business side, he was someone that is truly inspirational and someone that you can look at of how to go out there and do it the right way.”

You can listen to the entire interview here.