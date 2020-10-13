Video dispels Raiders fans’ belief that Patrick Mahomes snubbed Derek Carr after game

Sports fans have short memory spans.

Just last week, there was concern about a video that showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugging Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore just days before Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19.

Mahomes called that hug a “mental lapse,” because players aren’t supposed to mingle after the game as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ruffled some feathers after he skipped greeting the Bears’ Nick Foles following Chicago’s 20-19 win on Thursday night.

After the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, some fans ridiculed Mahomes for not greeting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Here’s a small sample of what was said:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

no handshake from Mahomes after the game? why am i not surprised — (@RedZoneRuggs) October 11, 2020

Pat Mahomes acting like Brady. No handshake. No respect. https://t.co/mFvryCNpwR — Scott (@2hottie511) October 11, 2020

They will say Mahomes did not shake hands due to covid- but if you ever watch him when they are down/losing he is a poor sport little cry baby. The only reason everyone thinks he is so humble is because he wins more than not and gets his way. Doesn’t take a handshake JS — Christal Slater (@raidersl8ergirl) October 11, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Here’s the thing: Mahomes did greet Carr. It was a brief encounter — as it should be during a pandemic, as the NFL has said. Here’s the clip from Twitter user Farzin Vousoughian:

Mahomes did meet with Carr at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Ul8CDHmIHh — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) October 11, 2020

Well, there you have it.