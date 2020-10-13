For Pete's Sake
Video dispels Raiders fans’ belief that Patrick Mahomes snubbed Derek Carr after game
Sports fans have short memory spans.
Just last week, there was concern about a video that showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugging Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore just days before Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19.
Mahomes called that hug a “mental lapse,” because players aren’t supposed to mingle after the game as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Nevertheless, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ruffled some feathers after he skipped greeting the Bears’ Nick Foles following Chicago’s 20-19 win on Thursday night.
After the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, some fans ridiculed Mahomes for not greeting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Here’s a small sample of what was said:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Here’s the thing: Mahomes did greet Carr. It was a brief encounter — as it should be during a pandemic, as the NFL has said. Here’s the clip from Twitter user Farzin Vousoughian:
Well, there you have it.
Comments