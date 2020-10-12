Deshaun Watson reportedly makes push for Texans to hire Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently has made it known who he’d like to take over in Houston.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Jason La Canfora wrote a story that says while Watson won’t be part of any hiring committee for the Texans, owner Cal McNair has talked with the star quarterback about the coaching vacancy.

“The owner does value very much the feedback of his highest-paid player, and sources said Watson has already advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy,” La Canfora wrote.

“Watson shares a strong bond with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the two already faced off again in Week 1 after meeting in the playoffs a year ago. Mahomes is a big proponent of the work Bieniemy has done on Andy Reid’s staff as he has quickly blossomed into arguably the premier player in the game.”

The Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien on Oct. 5 after Houston started the season with a 0-4 record.

O’Brien might be gone, but Watson will be around for years. He signed a 4-year, $156 million contract extension in September.

Watson, who was chosen with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft (two spots after Mahomes), has led the Texans to the playoffs in the past two seasons and made the Pro Bowl twice.

Bieniemy has interviewed with seven teams with head coaching vacancies over the past two off-seasons without being hired. However, his name has been mentioned as a candidate for the Texans and Falcons jobs, as well as the Jets, who don’t have an opening. Yet.

