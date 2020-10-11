Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes defied the laws of physics with throw against Raiders

These kind of throws are not supposed to be common, but we’ve come to expect the unexpected from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes was running to his left, then turned and threw the ball against his body 20 yards for a completion to tight end Travis Kelce.

This won’t go down as the most amazing throw of Mahomes’ career, but it was amazing to see:

As CBS announcer Ian Eagle noted: “It defies physics.”