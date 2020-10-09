Fox Sports paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen during coverage of Bears-Buccaneers game

There were a multitude of tributes to Eddie Van Halen following news of the guitarist’s death Tuesday at age 65.

Rolling Stone magazine called Van Halen a “legendary guitar innovator and virtuoso.”

Jim Faber of the New York Times wrote: “Mr. Van Halen structured his solos the way Macy’s choreographs its Independence Day fireworks shows: shooting off rockets of sound that seemed to explode in a shower of light and color. His outpouring of riffs, runs and solos was hyperactive and athletic, joyous and wry, making deeper or darker emotions feel irrelevant.”

Vulture.com said Van Halen was “a mad scientist, a master of the form, a crucial point in the genealogy of guitar-based music for which he represents a distinct before and after.”

On Thursday night, Fox Sports saluted Van Halen in a couple of ways. In its pregame show before the Bears played the Buccaneers, Fox played “Eruption” from the band’s first album. Curt Menefee noted: “we lost a legend this week with the passing of the great Eddie Van Halen. Consider this our tribute to him.”

Cool Eddie Van Halen Tribute by NFL Network and Fox: pic.twitter.com/yIeQy9h6vS — Jeff Lucero (@JeffLuceroMusic) October 8, 2020

Going to a commercial break during the game, which the Bears won 20-19, Fox Sports played “Panama” from the 1984 album:

Some NFL fans took note of what Fox Sports was doing:

@freebeergregg real class act by Fox and NFL networks to play only Van Halen songs for breaks during the game tonight. Just goes to show how Eddie touched EVERYONE! #RIPEddieVanHalen — Dave Cook (@Grn_Bay_Dave) October 9, 2020

I appreciate the @NFL playing Van Halen music tonight. #VanHalen #RIPEddieVanHalen — the A-A-ron who done messed up (@aaronkrubio) October 9, 2020

Even the NFL paid Tribute to the late Great Eddie Van Halen last night on Thursday night Football! pic.twitter.com/MBBW66S7f6 — John Wicker (@JohnWic07479289) October 9, 2020

#VanHalen during the Bucs game hurts. But glad they did it. R.I.P to the man, the absolute LEGEND, Eddie Van Halen. You will be missed. #NFL — William Shakespeare (@Shakesnews_) October 9, 2020