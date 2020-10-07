Former Chiefs star Alex Smith promoted as Washington shuffles QB depth chart

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith took another step Wednesday in his recovery from a 2018 injury that nearly cost him his leg.

Smith’s right tibia and fibula was broken and he underwent 17 surgeries before finally being released from the hospital. Rather than quit the game, Smith arduously battled to return to football, as detailed an ESPN documentary.

At training camp, Smith was cleared to return to practice, and he served as Washington’s third-string quarterback through the team’s first four games, meaning he wasn’t active.

That will change Sunday when Washington takes on the Los Angeles Rams. The Washington Post reported Kyle Allen will replace starter Dwayne Haskins, who was dropped to third string by Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Smith, 36, will be the backup and active for the first time this season, another hurdle cleared in an attempt to play again.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended when his right tibia and fibula were broken on Nov. 19, 1985, called it a “leap of faith” to have Smith as the backup.

“I think the fact that Alex made it to the active roster was a tremendous leap of faith to put him on the active roster,” Theismann said on 95.9 in Washington. “Now even a bigger leap of faith is to have him No. 2 and Dwayne No. 3, which means Dwayne won’t be dressed probably for this game. But Alex will be ready to go if something happens to Kyle.”

Theismann noted that Smith saw limited practice time in training camp and obviously didn’t have a chance to play in a preseason game.

“I think he’ll be OK, personally, but I think where he is right now is the progress that this football team is making, and it’s smart usage of him,” Theismann said.

“I think to put him out there right now would be a mistake because you have someone that is familiar with the system (in Kyle Allen).”

