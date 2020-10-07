For Pete's Sake
‘Burn it all down.’ Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson actively rooting for team’s failure
Former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history in 1998.
Anderson led the league with 410 rushing attempts and piled up an NFC-best 1,846 yards on the ground. In the playoffs, Anderson carried the ball 70 more times for an astounding 480 totes on the season.
Thanks in part to Anderson’s rushing prowess, the Falcons advanced to Super Bowl XXXIII but lost 34-19 to Denver.
Anderson is fifth on the Falcons’ all-time rushing list (5,336 yards from 1994-2001), and believes his time in Atlanta should warrant a few perks from the franchise.
For instance, the Falcons unveiled new uniforms this season, and Anderson thought it would have been nice for the team to send him a jersey. Apparently that didn’t happen and Anderson is hopping mad. So much so that he is rooting for the Falcons to fail this season.
Atlanta is 0-4 and has blown late leads in two games, and Anderson seems darn happy about it.
