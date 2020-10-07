‘Burn it all down.’ Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson actively rooting for team’s failure

Atlanta Falcons Jamal Anderson (32) jumps to a touchdown over fallen Indianapolis Colts Jeff Herrod (54) Michael Barber (53) and Larry Chester (64) during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Dec. 6, 1998. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history in 1998.

Anderson led the league with 410 rushing attempts and piled up an NFC-best 1,846 yards on the ground. In the playoffs, Anderson carried the ball 70 more times for an astounding 480 totes on the season.

Thanks in part to Anderson’s rushing prowess, the Falcons advanced to Super Bowl XXXIII but lost 34-19 to Denver.

Anderson is fifth on the Falcons’ all-time rushing list (5,336 yards from 1994-2001), and believes his time in Atlanta should warrant a few perks from the franchise.

For instance, the Falcons unveiled new uniforms this season, and Anderson thought it would have been nice for the team to send him a jersey. Apparently that didn’t happen and Anderson is hopping mad. So much so that he is rooting for the Falcons to fail this season.

Atlanta is 0-4 and has blown late leads in two games, and Anderson seems darn happy about it.

Falcons dont do sh*t for me. Dont check on me. Dont nothing. I ride for the squad because I am THE DIRTY BIRD. I literally can't go anywhere in the continental United States without somebody calling me "Dirty Bird". I'm stuck. And i love the fans. But I want better FOR US ALL — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) October 6, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Not done. 2 years ago on what would've been the 20th anniversary of the FIRST EVER SB bound NFC Championship team for the falcons. You think they did anything?ANYTHING? NOPE. NOTHING. But the Minnesota Vikings, team we beat in said game, honored that squad the SAME year week 2 — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) October 6, 2020

My heart is with the players. I like these guys a lot. Hopefully they get better leadership. From the top on down. Soon. This organization is broken. — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) October 6, 2020

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk: Burn It All Down.



Peace & blessings to you good people. I wish you good health, joy & a more competent football team. This Dirty Bird is out — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) October 6, 2020