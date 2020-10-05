For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from Chiefs’ victory over the New England Patriots
Every victory in the NFL counts the same in the standings, but beating the New England Patriots is just a little sweeter, right?
The Patriots have been the bullies in the AFC for two decades, so Chiefs fans relished Monday night’s 26-10 win over New England.
The Chiefs are 4-0 this season with three victories over 2019 playoff teams: the Patriots, Texans and Ravens. Each win was by double digits.
Here are the highlights from Monday night’s game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):
Just want to see the Chiefs touchdowns? Here you go, starting with Patrick Mahomes’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:
Here is Mahomes’ 6-yard TD throw to Mecole Hardman:
And the defense got on the board with Tyrann Mathieu’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown:
