Watch highlights from Chiefs’ victory over the New England Patriots

Every victory in the NFL counts the same in the standings, but beating the New England Patriots is just a little sweeter, right?

The Patriots have been the bullies in the AFC for two decades, so Chiefs fans relished Monday night’s 26-10 win over New England.

The Chiefs are 4-0 this season with three victories over 2019 playoff teams: the Patriots, Texans and Ravens. Each win was by double digits.

Here are the highlights from Monday night’s game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Just want to see the Chiefs touchdowns? Here you go, starting with Patrick Mahomes’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:

Here is Mahomes’ 6-yard TD throw to Mecole Hardman:

And the defense got on the board with Tyrann Mathieu’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown:

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
