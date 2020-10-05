For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans on Twitter share thoughts on 26-10 win over Patriots
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so not everyone is going to agree with how the Chiefs looked Monday night in their 26-10 win over the Patriots.
But the bottom line is the Chiefs got the win against one of the teams expected to be a challenger in the AFC.
New England was without starting quarterback Cam Newton and backup Brian Hoyer was replaced after his poor play.
It was a 6-3 score late in the third quarter before the Chiefs put the pedal to the metal. Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the win:
