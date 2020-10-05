Chiefs fans on Twitter share thoughts on 26-10 win over Patriots

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so not everyone is going to agree with how the Chiefs looked Monday night in their 26-10 win over the Patriots.

But the bottom line is the Chiefs got the win against one of the teams expected to be a challenger in the AFC.

New England was without starting quarterback Cam Newton and backup Brian Hoyer was replaced after his poor play.

It was a 6-3 score late in the third quarter before the Chiefs put the pedal to the metal. Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the win:

All right. Great win for #ChiefsKingdom . Other winner was 6PM Monday Night Football. We should all do this again! And we’ll keep the fountains on for Tony Romo! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 6, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Got the win. Wasn't pretty but got the win. #chiefs — Jeff Davidson (@jahwkfan) October 6, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Chiefs had an off game and still won by 16. And dont give me that “if cam played” nonsense. In the past, they dominated no matter who cycled in at QB. Thats why Jimmy got paid, Jacoby got paid, Cassell got paid. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefsvspatriots — MahomeBoy (@marioscousin) October 6, 2020

The Defense absolutely won tonight. #chiefs — PJ (@pjarnold) October 6, 2020

Ugly but it's a dub #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack — Mr55 and HE ain't Offsides (@ChiefsandChill) October 6, 2020

Clark the has been a terror tonight. #ChiefsKingdom — James Steele (@JSteele56) October 6, 2020

It ain’t easy to beat the Champs. #ChiefsKingdom — TacoSalazar (@TacoSalazar) October 6, 2020

The Chiefs have won 13 straight and are 13-0 against the spread during the winning streak. #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack — Jeremy H (@JHizzy90) October 6, 2020

The #Chiefs defense is for real. — Jeremy Sickel (@JeremySickel) October 6, 2020

It was ugly for most of the time but we just beat a playoff team by two scores. I think our effort would have been better if Cam was 100% and starting. Game lost a lot of juice. #Chiefs — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) October 6, 2020

I’m not saying I helped by turning all my Hue lights to my @chiefs red setting, I’m just saying when I did, it was a turning point and you’re welcome. #ChiefsKingdom — Bones (@bones0916) October 6, 2020

Kind of a crazy team win, but a win is a win is a WIN! And you helped get Belichick big mad tonight, gotta love to see it. Enjoy the win guys, please be safe & malama pono! Stand up #ChiefsKingdom we beat #demPats #NEvsKC #RunItBack https://t.co/4mu9tyW8IV — Kahumoku (@Alohaonalani737) October 6, 2020