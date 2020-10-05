Chiefs catch a big break when officials miss Patrick Mahomes fumble against Patriots

Fans learned Monday night that the Chiefs’ special teams can get the punt team on the field quickly when needed.

In the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked and appeared to fumble the ball. New England’s Shilique Calhoun recovered and started to run up the sideline.

CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo thought it was ruled an incomplete pass. Then realized it should have been a fumble. The Chiefs knew they had caught a break* and rushed the punt team on the field and got the kick off before the Patriots could challenge.

*Anyone remember the “Forward Progress” playoff loss to the Titans?

It’s clear to see that Mahomes fumbled (video from Twitter user Computer Cowboy):

The Chiefs were awarded possession after this play pic.twitter.com/noJyZM5Nb3 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 6, 2020

Wondering about the whistle if it should have been forward progress? Listen for it here (video from Twitter user Aaron Ladd):

No matter what way you slice it — fumble pic.twitter.com/qjIzGx2IQH — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 6, 2020