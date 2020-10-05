Kansas City Star Logo
Georgia football fan’s COVID-19 protection: A cone of shame

Georgia’s nickname is the Bulldogs, so it’s possible a fan spotted at Saturday’s game against Auburn was simply showing his support for the team.

Or maybe this was a novel attempt at protection from the novel coronavirus.

Whatever the case, this fan’s attire at Georgia’s 27-6 victory was unique because it was a plastic Elizabethan collar. You may know it as an E-collar. Or, if you don’t have a dog but saw the movie, “Up,” perhaps the “cone of shame” rings a bell.

Yeah, the fan was wearing a cone that is used to keep dogs from licking/biting an area of their bodies that had stitches or a bandage.

Twitter user Barrett Sallee, a CBS Sports writer, shared these photos of the Georgia fan:

If you haven’t seen “Up,” here is Dug wearing the cone of shame:

