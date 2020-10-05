Georgia football fan’s COVID-19 protection: A cone of shame

Georgia’s nickname is the Bulldogs, so it’s possible a fan spotted at Saturday’s game against Auburn was simply showing his support for the team.

Or maybe this was a novel attempt at protection from the novel coronavirus.

Whatever the case, this fan’s attire at Georgia’s 27-6 victory was unique because it was a plastic Elizabethan collar. You may know it as an E-collar. Or, if you don’t have a dog but saw the movie, “Up,” perhaps the “cone of shame” rings a bell.

Yeah, the fan was wearing a cone that is used to keep dogs from licking/biting an area of their bodies that had stitches or a bandage.

Twitter user Barrett Sallee, a CBS Sports writer, shared these photos of the Georgia fan:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sent from my sister-in-law. That mask is not CDC-approved. pic.twitter.com/PkysJes0ng — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 4, 2020

IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Cone of Shame Georgia fan has a friend!!! pic.twitter.com/lQ62K43DGX — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 4, 2020

If you haven’t seen “Up,” here is Dug wearing the cone of shame:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER