For Pete's Sake
Georgia football fan’s COVID-19 protection: A cone of shame
Georgia’s nickname is the Bulldogs, so it’s possible a fan spotted at Saturday’s game against Auburn was simply showing his support for the team.
Or maybe this was a novel attempt at protection from the novel coronavirus.
Whatever the case, this fan’s attire at Georgia’s 27-6 victory was unique because it was a plastic Elizabethan collar. You may know it as an E-collar. Or, if you don’t have a dog but saw the movie, “Up,” perhaps the “cone of shame” rings a bell.
Yeah, the fan was wearing a cone that is used to keep dogs from licking/biting an area of their bodies that had stitches or a bandage.
Twitter user Barrett Sallee, a CBS Sports writer, shared these photos of the Georgia fan:
If you haven’t seen “Up,” here is Dug wearing the cone of shame:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments