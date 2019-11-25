For Pete's Sake
New Hy-Vee commercial features Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ no-look passing skills
This time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t wreaking havoc on his neighbors’ outdoor activities in a new commercial for Hy-Vee.
But he was making his commercial friends a little nervous.
The new advertisement shows Mahomes putting away groceries, hanging coats and doing other things without looking. It’s a nod to his famous no-look passes.
His commercial buddies also stop Mahomes before he can pass the gravy at the dinner table.
When he asks if anyone wants a knife, everyone quickly says no. Mahomes then slyly looks back at the camera.
It’s a funny commercial:
