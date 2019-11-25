For Pete's Sake

New Hy-Vee commercial features Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ no-look passing skills

This time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t wreaking havoc on his neighbors’ outdoor activities in a new commercial for Hy-Vee.

But he was making his commercial friends a little nervous.

The new advertisement shows Mahomes putting away groceries, hanging coats and doing other things without looking. It’s a nod to his famous no-look passes.

His commercial buddies also stop Mahomes before he can pass the gravy at the dinner table.

When he asks if anyone wants a knife, everyone quickly says no. Mahomes then slyly looks back at the camera.

It’s a funny commercial:

Pete Grathoff
Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star's coverage of area teams.
