Former KU stars Joel Embiid, Marcus Morris both unhappy after on-court kerfuffle

It seems unlikely that former Kansas basketball stars Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris spent time Wednesday night reminiscing about their good times in Lawrence.

Embiid is now with the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing host to the New York Knicks and Morris.

The two got tangled up during the game, which Philadelphia won 109-104, and words were exchanged, but not blows.

Morris was given both a technical foul and a Flagrant 1, while Embiid got a technical.

Embiid was displeased to be penalized.

“I just got thrown on the ground and I really don’t know why I got a technical foul,” Embiid told reporters. “I’m being the victim and didn’t do anything. I feel like it’s starting to get ridiculous with the flagrants.”

Here is the KU “connection” from the game, and the announcer took note it was two former Jayhawks:

TENSIONS ARE FLARING BETWEEN MORRIS AND EMBIID AT WELLS FARGO CENTER.



JoJo wants no part of this pic.twitter.com/W5T0GmV7I4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 21, 2019

Morris wasn’t happy with Embiid.

“He’s too big to be flopping. Just flopping and just grabbing. I’m not the one who is going to take that, he knows that. He knows what I’m about,” Morris told reporters.

Embiid reminded reporters that the two did some trash-talking during the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals.

“He started it last year in the playoffs,” Embiid said, “and he keeps going.”

But Morris told Knicks reporter Mike Vorkunov he was putting the incident behind him.

“Ain’t no hard feelings,” Morris said. “I ain’t taking it further. I ain’t going to no Twitter, no Instagram. I’m not that dude. He knows that. Whatever happened out there is done.”