English rugby player imitates a ‘slightly Irish horse’ during hilarious interview

You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make him drink.

Chances are you’ve heard that expression, which dates to the 12th Century. English rugby player Joe Marler sort of used that phrasing during an interview his team, Harlequins, shared on Twitter.

This is part of what he said after missing the club’s previous match: “I wasn’t hurting as much as the lads who are out there, but I definitely felt it. And I know how hard the boys have taken that. They will be disappointed with the account that they, that we put out, but we’ve got another week to get back on the horse, you know, and take that horse to the water. And you can ask that horse, you can say, ‘Hey horsey, do you want to have a drink or do you want to swim?’ Yeah, and it’s up to that horse to then realize what he wants to do in his life, and that horse at the moment wants to go out on Saturday, he wants to clippity clop all the way to the stoop. He wants to say hello to those fans.”

It gets even stranger and funnier after that as he imitates a “slightly Irish horse.” And the end of the interview is perfect. Here it is:

Marler is known for his sense of humor with the media and the referees.