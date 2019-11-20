For Pete's Sake

No, Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw ball over Skycam camera. It was a trick of the eye

Chiefs fans watching Monday night’s game against the Chargers thought they’d seen quarterback Patrick Mahomes do the seemingly impossible (again).

Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce that was caught, but Kelce was out of bounds.

The flight of the ball is what impressed fans:

Alas, it was an optical illusion. The Skycam camera was actually behind Mahomes.

You can see that in this clip from Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network. He didn’t mention the camera but raved about Mahomes’ ability to get that pass to Kelce:

