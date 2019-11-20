No, Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw ball over Skycam camera. It was a trick of the eye

Chiefs fans watching Monday night’s game against the Chargers thought they’d seen quarterback Patrick Mahomes do the seemingly impossible (again).

Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce that was caught, but Kelce was out of bounds.

The flight of the ball is what impressed fans:

Ball went right over the camera here. It’s definitely going to get hit one of these days. pic.twitter.com/G94dzUbU5D — Josh Mavilla (@Mavilla15) November 19, 2019

Is this an optical illusion or did @PatrickMahomes just throw this beautiful pass over the suspended camera?! #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EbrQbaTfhw — Steve Seifert (@steveseifert) November 19, 2019

Alas, it was an optical illusion. The Skycam camera was actually behind Mahomes.

You can see that in this clip from Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network. He didn’t mention the camera but raved about Mahomes’ ability to get that pass to Kelce: