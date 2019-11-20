A 10-year-old’s shooting display was so good the Lakers turned from huddle to watch

Don’t be surprised if a decade from now you see the clip below during a college basketball game.

On Tuesday, a 10-year-old named Maxx was picked for the Lakers’ “Half Minute to Win It!” contest during Los Angeles’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he couldn’t miss.

As Maxx continued to make shots, the crowd at the Staples Center cheered and that got the attention of some Lakers who were huddled during the timeout. With about 8 seconds remaining, most of the Lakers huddle had turned to watch Maxx.

When the 30 seconds were up and Maxx finally missed an off-balance shot from the free-throw line, Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins walked over to give Maxx a high-five. The Lakers dance team also congratulated him.

College hoops might be in Maxx’s future, which is why we might all see this clip again in the future:

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

Maxx, by the way, did win the contest, which SB Nation said was a free pass to Lakers summer camp. Maxx needed to score 10 points and he achieved that by making the shot from the top of the key (which is worth 10 points). Free throws were worth 3 points and a layup was scored as a point.