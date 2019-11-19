Chiefs’ Frank Clark mimics crying while trash-talking with Chargers’ Philip Rivers

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers saw a lot of Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark during the Chiefs’ 24-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.

Clark sacked Rivers for a 2-yard loss, had three quarterback hits and also had five tackles and forced a fumble that the Chargers recovered. It also appeared that the first of Rivers’ four interceptions was actually a strip sack that the Chiefs recovered. And Rivers’ final pick of the game came after he stepped up in the pocket as Clark was bearing down on him.

In fact, Rivers was forced to move around the pocket quite a bit during the game because of Clark’s pressure.

At one point in the game, Rivers was jawing at Clark, who yelled back and included a little something extra: mimicking that he was crying.

Clark had a message for Rivers when he shared the video: “Teammates are everything. I love how much we are growing. Nothing perfect but growth is what we are showing. You mess wit the bull you get the horns phil.”

Here’s a better look at the interaction:

