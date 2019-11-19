ESPN rules expert: officials shouldn’t have stopped clock on Chargers’ final drive

In the end, this didn’t cost the Chiefs in their 24-17 win over the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” in Mexico City.

But the officials did seem to give the Chargers a big break on Los Angeles’ final drive.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw a 50-yard pass to Mike Williams along the sideline in the final minute of the game, and Williams came down in bounds and was touched by a Chiefs defender.

The clock should have continued to run because the Chargers were out of timeouts. But for some reason, play was stopped with 44 seconds left.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

ESPN rules analyst John Parry said on the broadcast that the clock shouldn’t have stopped.

Here is the play:

Mike Williams went UP and got it



(via @Chargers)pic.twitter.com/qK4Hs93WfD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2019

It’s clear to see that Williams was inbounds and was touched down.

When the clock stopped, Parry initially didn’t say anything, but he did later:

Of course John Parry confirms the clock should’ve been running — Josh White (@_JoshTheWhite) November 19, 2019

Nice save John Parry! pic.twitter.com/5MIDokdzoZ — Joe Spadoni (@spadoni_joe) November 19, 2019