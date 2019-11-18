Chiefs fans relieved, happy and full of Philip Rivers jokes after 24-17 win over Chargers

In a suddenly tight AFC West race, the Chiefs faced the possibility of being out of first place had they lost a “Monday Night Football” game against the Chargers.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they are still all alone atop of the division after beating the Chargers 24-17 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The victory didn’t come without some nervous moments as the Chiefs defense was forced to protect a seven-point lead on three consecutive Los Angeles drives.

The defense came up big each time and the Chiefs head to their bye week with a victory. The last stop came on an interception in the end zone. It was Philip Rivers’ fourth pick of the night.

Even Emmanuel Ogbah, who missed the game because of an injury, was nervous:

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the game (and Rivers):

Bend but don’t break is just how I describe my sanity now #ChiefsKingdom — Sarah Marsinelli (@sarahjforster) November 19, 2019

I already hate the Chargers, but this win is so much sweeter than all the others against them. #ChiefsKingdom — (@IndyCarTyler_) November 19, 2019

Thanks for the gift and the game Phil. You never should have been this close but it's a win. And this #Chiefs team beats no one in the playoffs playing like this — Walker? I Barely Know Her (@IBTheWalk) November 19, 2019

They don’t call him Philip Cry Me a River for nothing. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/KkOCWURT2O — Kim Greene (@417Kim) November 19, 2019

Interception! Game over! This game should have been over 4 times by now but the #Chiefs finally ice it! 7-4 — Sergeant Luke (@Magnum1D) November 19, 2019

Good win tonight Kingdom. 7-4 but we need to pick up that defense. Played aggressive but need to bring it together this last half of the season before playoffs #chiefs #kingdom #mnf — Sieler (@Kool_Aid131) November 19, 2019

Heard Rivers was trying to get an interception for each of his kids... he was 5 short. Says he’ll try harder next game. #ChiefsKingdom — Amanda Logan (@RealAmandaLogan) November 19, 2019

I WANT TO SCREAM AND CHEER AND YELL BUT MY CAT IS ASLEEP ON ME SO I'M JUST TYPING IN ALL CAPS ON TWITTER INSTEAD #chiefs #chiefskingdom #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/l7sYQQHKBd — Active Bitch Face (@lawandaaa) November 19, 2019

I’ll take the victory, but very concerned still. Yay for a bye week! #ChiefsKingdom — Jarod Clarke (@jarodclarke) November 19, 2019

In all reality... this game shouldn't have ever been this close. But a road win in the NFL against a division foe...I'll take the dub. #Chiefs — BWORoyals (@red065) November 19, 2019

THE #CHIEFS WIN!!: !¸„ø¤º°¨¨°º¤øºGO CHIEFS GO! ¤¤º°¨¨°¤øº¤ø„¸¸ø¤º°¨└╥┘ KANSAS └╥┘ CITY └╥┘ CHIEFS └╥┘KEEP WINNING!!!!!!! └╥┘ pic.twitter.com/b37VxaNWeB — I am Diane (@IamtheDiDi) November 19, 2019

Happy we won, special thanks to Philip Rivers To the bye-week next and there are lots of work to do. Offense overally needs more creativity and better play calling. Reid&Bienemy can't have a single day off now. #ChiefsKingdom — Jussi Mäkinen (@jussimknn) November 19, 2019