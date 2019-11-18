For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans relieved, happy and full of Philip Rivers jokes after 24-17 win over Chargers
In a suddenly tight AFC West race, the Chiefs faced the possibility of being out of first place had they lost a “Monday Night Football” game against the Chargers.
Fortunately for the Chiefs, they are still all alone atop of the division after beating the Chargers 24-17 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
The victory didn’t come without some nervous moments as the Chiefs defense was forced to protect a seven-point lead on three consecutive Los Angeles drives.
The defense came up big each time and the Chiefs head to their bye week with a victory. The last stop came on an interception in the end zone. It was Philip Rivers’ fourth pick of the night.
Even Emmanuel Ogbah, who missed the game because of an injury, was nervous:
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the game (and Rivers):
Comments