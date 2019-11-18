For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ LeSean McCoy jukes Chargers player, then recovers own fumble
Chiefs fans saw just what makes running back LeSean McCoy such a great running back during Monday night’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City.
Fans also got a reminder of what sometimes makes McCoy so infuriating: a fumble.
Both were on display on one play at Azteca Stadium.
On the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half, McCoy took a handoff and Chargers cornerback Michael Davis was in position to make a tackle. However, McCoy made a great juke move and left Davis in the dust.
But then McCoy fumbled the ball when hit. Fortunately, the ball was recovered by McCoy and the Chiefs completed the drive by scoring a touchdown.
Here is the official play-by-play from the NFL: KC-1-10-LAC 14: L.McCoy left end to LAC 8 for 6 yards (D.Perryman). FUMBLES (D.Perryman), and recovers at LAC 6. L.McCoy to LAC 6 for no gain (D.Perryman).
This is video of the play from The Checkdown:
All told, it was a 6-yard gain for McCoy and the Chiefs kept the ball.
Comments