Poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium for Chiefs-Chargers game draws criticism

There weren’t a lot of points during the first 20 minutes of the Chiefs-Chargers game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

But there were divots in the field. A lot of them.

Players were slipping and gashing huge chunks in the grass during the “Monday Night Football” game.

Fans watching on television and at the stadium took note of the terrible condition of the field.

Here is what they were saying:

Why can’t they just install an artificial turf field under the grass for this annual game? — Jake McDermott (@jmcdermott19) November 19, 2019

Don’t drink the water and don’t play on the turf? — Duane Walton (@duane_walton) November 19, 2019

Look at the divot Melvin Gordon’s KNEE pulled up from the turf. Feels like this should *ahem* be discussed more. pic.twitter.com/Aw7YNXiLHM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 19, 2019

And I know other NFL stadiums have poor fields later in the season. That happens because of weather. This isn’t that issue. This is a one off game and the turf should be excellent — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 19, 2019

After last year and now this chances are this is the last game in Mexico for some time. No deal in place for a game there next year https://t.co/BxuaffVyAe — daniel kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) November 19, 2019

The field is a disaster. NFL should just pay for turf in this stadium or stop playing here. Just doesn’t look safe. Tiger Woods divots every cut — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) November 19, 2019

This field is getting torn to shreds @NFL #MNF — Pete Souris (@PeteSouris) November 19, 2019

That turf is trash. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 19, 2019

Good GOD that field is GARBAGE. — scott burt (@scottburtknx) November 19, 2019

That turf looks truly dangerous for the players. — Walker (@WalkerVelocix) November 19, 2019

This turf in Azteca is horrible. Hoping the #Chiefs can get out of this game healthy. — Andrew (@AndyMount) November 19, 2019

The field in Mexico looks destroyed and it’s not even halftime @Chiefs @NFL — ali (@MrsAliKate) November 19, 2019

I’m surprised the NFL let the game go on tonight with this turf flying up with every cut the players make. — Kameron Wilds (@KameronWilds) November 19, 2019