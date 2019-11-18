NBC Sports subtly trolled the Bears during ‘Sunday Night Football’ loss to Rams

These are tough days for the Chicago Bears and their fans.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s struggles are only magnified by the successes of the two quarterbacks taken after Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The Bears, who won the NFC North a year ago, have lost five of their last six and have a 4-6 record. They need a miracle to make the postseason again.

Then there is the kicking situation, which cost the Bears in last year’s playoff loss to the Eagles (the infamous “double doink”). The troubles have carried over to this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In the first quarter of the Bears’ 17-7 loss to the Rams on “Sunday Night Football,” Eddy Pineiro missed two field-goal attempts that would have given Chicago an early lead.

“Got to do better,” Pineiro told reporters after the game.

After the second attempt went wide of the upright, NBC Sports went to commercial, and the choice of music might have seemed benign to the non-80s music fan.

Check out this clip from Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams https://t.co/hH9lfD5Ij0 #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) November 18, 2019

That’s the opening to “I Missed Again”* by Phil Collins, and there is no way that is coincidental. It was a subtle troll job of the Bears.

*The opening cut to the second side of the album, as only a one-time huge Phil Collins fan would know