For Pete's Sake
Fox Sports 1 announcer apologizes for unintended gaffe about KU receiver’s father
The announcers working the Kansas football team’s game Saturday apparently didn’t do their homework.
That’s because during the Jayhawks’ 31-13 loss at Oklahoma State, Dan Hellie and Ben Leber of Fox Sports 1 made mention of the father of KU receiver Kwamie Lassiter. Hellie even cracked a joke.
Unfortunately, Kawmie Lassiter’s father died in January.
“He is Kwamie Lassiter II,” Leber said of the KU receiver. “I played with Kwamie Lassiter the first, his father, when I was a member of the then-San Diego Chargers, so Kwamie if you’re watching and listening, hope you’re doing well. Hope everything’s going well in Arizona for you, man.”
Hellie joked: “Well, your former teammate has been busy. He has eight kids. Kwamie with seven brothers and sisters, so a big family. Hopefully they’re all watching.”
Leber, the former Kansas State star, apologized on Twitter:
Comments