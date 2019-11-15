Here’s how to get the special jackets the Chiefs will wear for trip to Mexico

Chiefs defensive end Emmanauel Ogbah may be out after undergoing surgery for a pectoral injury, but he made an impact Thursday.

Ogbah gave his teammates a special jacket for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

Some of the players showed off the jackets in the Chiefs locker room:

Even when he’s not on the field, @EmanOgbah is supporting his teammates. How cool are these jackets he got for his #Chiefs teammates ahead of the team’s game in Mexico City against the #Chargers on MNF?! pic.twitter.com/ddeCocL7ZB — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) November 14, 2019

Nice jackets for the Mexico trip ... courtesy of @EmanOgbah pic.twitter.com/k2ToBguuPZ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 14, 2019

HOW ARE THESE? @EmanOgbah got the whole #Chiefs roster these Mexico themed Starter jackets. pic.twitter.com/BhseD654uG — Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) November 14, 2019

The Chargers have jackets that have the same look:

The jackets are made by Starter, and it appears Ogbah didn’t skimp on his teammates as the cost is $169.99. The Starter website says these “Exclusive Limited Edition Mexico Games Jacket” are “100% polyester box twill satin.”

If you are interested, here is a link for purchasing the Chiefs jackets.