ESPN’s Booger McFarland: ‘I don’t think we’ve ever really seen anyone like’ Mahomes

ESPN’s Booger McFarland spent part of Thursday analyzing film from the Chiefs’ 35-32 loss to the Titans, but he had yet to get to the most spectacular play of the game.

It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jump pass in traffic to receiver Mecole Hardman, who turned on the jets for a 63-yard touchdown.

Not surprisingly, McFarland had seen the play before sitting down to watch the game film.

“All the things that we see on Sunday, he practices those, everybody at the Chiefs facility has seen those before,” McFarland said of Mahomes. “And I think it’s really neat when America gets an opportunity on Sunday to see him.”

And Monday.

McFarland, who will call Monday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game from Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, said Mahomes’ success has changed the way teams view quarterbacks.

When asked if Mahomes, who is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, plays like a current or former quarterback, McFarland didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I don’t think we’ve ever really seen anyone like this,” McFarland said. “The guy’s got an arm, can make all the throws, he’s accurate, he’s mobile, he can throw off a platform, he can throw it in the pocket, out of the pocket. I just don’t think we’ve ever seen anybody quite like him.

“And it’s good because what it does, I think, is it gives credence to a lot of quarterbacks that are coming down the pike that maybe don’t have to fit a certain mold. You don’t have to be, you know, 6-5 and 240 and stay in the pocket to play quarterback. You can be an athlete. You can choose football over baseball and things can turn out OK. So I just think that he’s one of a kind and it’s been really fun watching the tape so far.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs have the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL and are third overall in total offense. That high-flying attack is what will draw in viewers, but McFarland’s focus will be on the other side of the ball.

“Obviously there is a lot of star power, especially on the Chiefs offense. You know all the names. I could name them, but you know them,” he said. “But I want to see them defensively, because I think that is still the one remaining question from a year ago. You get rid of (former defensive coordinator) Bob Sutton and everyone thinks that it’s the scheme, the scheme, the scheme, and all of a sudden you bring in a couple new faces and you’re still 31st in rush defense.

“So I just want to see them up close and just kind of dive deep into what the issues are and what the issues are not, because I think that we all know Kansas City has Super Bowl aspirations. But ultimate it’s going to come down to whether or not they can make stops when they need to.”

That trouble against the run is why McFarland expects the Chargers to hand the ball to Austin Ekeler, Melvin Gordon and Justin Jackson frequently.

The Chargers are practicing this week in Colorado Springs in preparation for the game in Azteca Stadium, which is 7,280 feet above sea level. The Chiefs have been practicing at home.

McFarland played nine seasons in the NFL, including one game against the Broncos in Denver, so he has experience playing at a higher elevation.

Will one team have an advantage on Monday?

“I think it depends on each individual person on the team,” McFarland said. “I mean I played in Denver, and we got there Saturday, played Sunday, and it never bothered me. I know the stadium in Mexico is at a higher level than Denver, and it may affect others, but for me it wasn’t an issue, so I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal.”