For Pete’s Sake

Fans think name of Wichita’s new Triple-A team, well, blows

Wichita’s new Triple-A team doesn’t begin play until next year but judging by fan reaction, the team is off to a bad start.

The Miami Marlins’ minor-league affiliate is moving from New Orleans to Wichita, and the team’s nickname (“Baby Cakes”) needed to be changed.

On Wednesday, Wichita’s nickname was unveiled: the Wind Surge.

You read that right.

Here are the uniforms and caps the team will wear and the introductory video from MiLB.com:

Fans in Wichita and elsewhere were not pleased with the choice of name:

