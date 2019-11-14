NFL México gave Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce a quick Spanish lesson

Training camp ended three months ago for the Chiefs, so you could forgive quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce for forgetting their quick Spanish lesson.

The Chiefs play the Chargers on Monday night at Azteca Stadium (Estadio Azteca), and in preparation for the game, NFL México had someone teach a little Spanish to Mahomes and Kelce.

NFL México shared a video of the tutorial, which appeared to be shot during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The pair was taught that Arrowhead Stadium translates to “Punta de flecha,” (actually Estadio Punta de flecha), Patrick Mahomes is “Patricio Mi compa” and Chiefs is “Jefes.”

Mahomes then had a message for fans in Mexico about how he can’t wait to play in their country (“pais”).

Here is the video: