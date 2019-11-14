Doc Rivers’ son asked NBA referees to give his dad a technical foul and they obliged

Screengrab of Bleacher Report video

This wasn’t one of those feel-good sports moment between a father and son. This was much funnier.

During the Rockets’ 102-93 win over the Clippers on Wednesday night, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was quite unhappy with the officials and a Houston player was encouraging the NBA referees to give Rivers a technical foul.

That Houston player was Rivers’ son Austin.

“That made my night,” Austin Rivers told AT&T SportsNet Southwest after the game. “I’m not going to lie. We got the win, dad got thrown out. It was a good night.”

Here is the moment and Austin Rivers cheered the refs:

Austin Rivers wanted the refs to give his dad a tech pic.twitter.com/zKRHXf2PYQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2019

Will this make the holidays uncomfortable for the Rivers family? You bet.

Welp.... thanksgiving is going to be weird.... — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019