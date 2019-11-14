For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Doc Rivers’ son asked NBA referees to give his dad a technical foul and they obliged

Screengrab of Bleacher Report video

This wasn’t one of those feel-good sports moment between a father and son. This was much funnier.

During the Rockets’ 102-93 win over the Clippers on Wednesday night, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was quite unhappy with the officials and a Houston player was encouraging the NBA referees to give Rivers a technical foul.

That Houston player was Rivers’ son Austin.

“That made my night,” Austin Rivers told AT&T SportsNet Southwest after the game. “I’m not going to lie. We got the win, dad got thrown out. It was a good night.”

Here is the moment and Austin Rivers cheered the refs:

Will this make the holidays uncomfortable for the Rivers family? You bet.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  