For Pete's Sake
Doc Rivers’ son asked NBA referees to give his dad a technical foul and they obliged
This wasn’t one of those feel-good sports moment between a father and son. This was much funnier.
During the Rockets’ 102-93 win over the Clippers on Wednesday night, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was quite unhappy with the officials and a Houston player was encouraging the NBA referees to give Rivers a technical foul.
That Houston player was Rivers’ son Austin.
“That made my night,” Austin Rivers told AT&T SportsNet Southwest after the game. “I’m not going to lie. We got the win, dad got thrown out. It was a good night.”
Here is the moment and Austin Rivers cheered the refs:
Will this make the holidays uncomfortable for the Rivers family? You bet.
