Astros accused of stealing signs and these videos appear to show how it was done

It’s been a bad three weeks for the Houston Astros.

They lost the World Series after dropping four home games, fired an assistant general manager for an outburst directed at female reporters and then this dropped on Tuesday.

The Athletic reported “four people who were with the Astros in 2017, including pitcher Mike Fiers, said that during that season, the Astros stole signs during home games in real time with the aid of a camera positioned in the outfield.”

Former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was quoted as saying he heard a banging from the dugout whenever the catcher put down a change-up signal.

Twitter user Jomboy found the game in question and others that appear to verify Farquhar’s claims.

Another game vs the WS.



1st pitch fastball: no bang

2nd pitch off speed: bang bang

3rd pitch fastball: no bang pic.twitter.com/NB1CWRh0l9 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 13, 2019

Reddick



1. 4-seam: no bang

2. 2-seam: bang

3. 2-seam: bang



Altuve

1. offspeed: bang pic.twitter.com/4HPZtzUCIq — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 13, 2019

The first video Jomboy posted has a much longer explanation, but it also includes cursing, so I’m just going to link to it here.