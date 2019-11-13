For Pete's Sake
Astros accused of stealing signs and these videos appear to show how it was done
It’s been a bad three weeks for the Houston Astros.
They lost the World Series after dropping four home games, fired an assistant general manager for an outburst directed at female reporters and then this dropped on Tuesday.
The Athletic reported “four people who were with the Astros in 2017, including pitcher Mike Fiers, said that during that season, the Astros stole signs during home games in real time with the aid of a camera positioned in the outfield.”
Former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was quoted as saying he heard a banging from the dugout whenever the catcher put down a change-up signal.
Twitter user Jomboy found the game in question and others that appear to verify Farquhar’s claims.
The first video Jomboy posted has a much longer explanation, but it also includes cursing, so I’m just going to link to it here.
