Patrick Mahomes throws a touchdown pass on first drive back with the Chiefs

It’s not how you start that matters, but how you finish.

That was the case for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing two game because of a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes’ first pass of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville was almost interception. Later in the drive, Mahomes again nearly threw an interception.

But the Titans were left regretting what might have been because the drive ended with Mahomes throwing a touchdown pass on a short shovel pass to Travis Kelce.

Here video of the play from the NFL: